Apna Khet Apna Rozgar scheme 2026: How to get up to 5-acre land

LAHORE: The Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz has announced the launch of a new project titled ‘Apna Khet Apna Rozgar, aimed at providing free agricultural land up to five acre to underprivileged and unemployed citizens.

Maryam Nawaz has revealed this initiative in Rajanpur while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of an electric bus service.

The Chief Minister of Punjab has said that a total of 250,000 acres of state land would be distributed free of cost under ‘Apna Khet Apna Rozgar’ scheme. Eligible beneficiaries will receive between three and five acres each.

She also announced to offer ‘Kisan Card’ to farmers, enabling them to purchase fertilizers, pesticides and seeds.

Later, Maryam Nawaz also announced the establishment of ‘Centres of Excellence’ in every tehsil across the province.

In addition, she directed authorities to ensure that green bus services are launched in all tehsils within one year.

Earlier on Jan 2026, the government of Punjab has rolled out new drone technology for farmers to save their crops from pests in line with the “digital vision” of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Agriculture experts say the sector is being rapidly digitalised in line with the Chief Minister’s vision to improve farmer facilitation and increase crop yields.