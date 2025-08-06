‘Apni Chat Apna Ghar’: Over 62,500 homes built in six months

Over 62,500 homes have been built under ‘Apni Chat Apna Ghar’ scheme in Punjab under the leadership of CM Maryam Nawaz, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting a government spokesperson.

Earlier, it was decided in the meeting that over 3000 houses will be built for low-income people in every district of Punjab.

As per details, the ‘Apni Chat Apna Ghar’ project has set a new benchmark in public housing by achieving record-level completion, combining quality with unmatched execution speed.

In just half a year, the Punjab government has constructed 62,500 homes—setting a historic record in Pakistan’s housing sector.

Under the scheme, interest-free loans exceeding Rs. 74 billion were disbursed for the construction of 5 to 10 marla homes. The public, in turn, has made an unprecedented repayment effort, with a recovery rate of 99.9%, marking a new benchmark not only in Punjab but across the country.

To date, both loan tranches have been released to over 37,000 families, while more than 52,000 homes are currently under construction under ‘Apni Chat Apna Ghar, scheme.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had pledged to deliver 100,000 homes annually under this initiative. That target is expected to be met by December this year.

The next phase of the housing scheme is set to be launched today by CM Maryam Nawaz at Expo Centre Lahore. Under the new phase, the Punjab government will not only provide land but will also oversee the construction of the houses.