Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar: Over 23,500 houses near completion

LAHORE: More than 23,500 houses are in their final stages of completion under the ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ programme launched in September 2024 by the Punjab government.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over a special meeting in which a detailed review was made on the acquisition and recovery of loans under the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ programme.

In just five months, the ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ program has offered loans worth Rs 30 billion, which are free of interest to 28,219 families. Under the program, the construction of over 23,500 houses is in its final stages of completion.

This achievement is a new chapter in the history of Punjab, which showcases the government’s promise to provide housing and shelter to the homeless.

In a high-level meeting, CM Maryam Nawaz went through the development of the designed Program and instructed officials to expedite the interest-free loan distribution process.

Maryam Nawaz highlighted the importance of removing difficulties to ensure the program’s success. “In five years, no government has been able to build as many houses as have been built in the last five months,” she stated, highlighting the efficiency and impact of the program.

The ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ Program, directed by the dream of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, has been continuously bringing hope and happiness to many needy families.

The initiative has accomplished a noteworthy milestone in housing development while also confirming the government’s dedication to public welfare.

