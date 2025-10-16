'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’: Over 95,000 families get loans in Punjab

LAHORE: Over 95,000 families have been provided loans for building their homes in Punjab under ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ scheme.

During a review meeting chaired by Secretary Housing Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, Program Director Waleed Baig briefed the participants on the progress so far.

A total of 95,600 families have received housing construction loans, while out of 82,931 houses under construction, 20,940 have been completed.

Moreover, 59,510 families have been issued the second installment to complete their homes.

Under Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s flagship housing initiative “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar,” a target has been set to provide loans to 100,000 families by the end of October.

According to the Housing Department spokesperson, over Rs113 billion has been disbursed as loans to deserving families so far, and within the next five years, loans will be provided to 500,000 families to help them build their own homes.

The programme is divided into three models:

Construction on state- possessed land

Affordable casing in private schemes

Interest-free home loans for families retaining small plots

The programme has a target of 100,000 homes over 4.5 times. The action is likely to create 500,000 jobs and significantly elevate living norms for Punjab’s depressed communities.

The Apni Chhat Apna Ghar programme continues to be a lamp of stopgap for thousands of families, offering not just sanctum but quality, stability, and a brighter future