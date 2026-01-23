Apni Chhat Apna Ghar Project has Good News for Joint Family Households

LAHORE: Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved the launch of interest free loans for house expansion under the Apni Chhat Apna Ghar project, extending the facility to families living in joint households.

Under the decision, residents of joint family homes will also be eligible to obtain interest free loans for expanding their houses.

The CM has set a target of constructing 160,000 houses by June 2026.

Maryam Nawaz has also approved the allotment of 1,534 plots under the Apni Zameen Apna Ghar scheme.

In the first phase, plots will be allotted through balloting, including 194 in Jhelum, 129 in Kasur, 84 in Faisalabad and 59 in Lodhran.

The CM directed authorities to ensure early balloting and to take steps to enhance funding for the housing schemes.

A special meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Punjab reviewed the disbursement of loans and overall progress of the Apni Chhat Apna Ghar and Apni Zameen Apna Ghar projects.

The meeting was briefed by the Housing Secretary and the Director General of PHATA.

According to the briefing, 1,880,081 users have been registered under the Apni Chhat Apna Ghar project, while 1,066,559 applications have been received.

A total of 67,197 houses have been completed and are currently occupied across Punjab, while 53,843 houses are under construction.

The meeting was informed that record loans amounting to Rs164.66 billion have been disbursed under the scheme, with a recovery rate of 99 per cent.

وزیرِاعلیٰ پنجاب مریم نواز شریف نے گھروں کی توسیع کے بلاسود قرضوں کے اجراء کی منظوری دیدی جوائنٹ فیملی میں رہنے والے گھر کی توسیع کے بھی اپنی چھت،اپنا گھر پراجیکٹ کے تحت بلا سود قرض لے سکیں گے۔ وزیرِاعلیٰ مریم نواز شریف نے جون 2026 تک ایک لاکھ 60 ہزار گھر بنا نے کا ہدف مقرر… pic.twitter.com/gzIgApBTfx — PMLN Punjab (@PMLNPunjabPk) January 23, 2026

The CM directed that the second instalment of loans be released at the earliest and ordered the formulation of a policy to address cases where a beneficiary passes away.

She reiterated the government’s commitment to providing affordable housing and improving living standards for citizens across the province.