‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’: Punjab completes construction of 1,562 houses

LAHORE: The Punjab government has set a remarkable record by completing 1,562 houses under the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ initiative.

According to official figures, loans exceeding Rs26.97 billion have been disbursed to more than 25,500 households under ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ program. Over 21,797 houses are currently in the final stages of construction across the province.

Additionally, second instalments for home construction have been issued to over 11,500 families.

The program has also approved an additional 1,106 housing loans to further expedite the housing agenda.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, while commenting on the program’s progress, stated that the initiative, launched under the vision of Nawaz Sharif, continues to advance successfully and is bringing happiness to thousands of families across Punjab.

She expressed her sentiments by saying, “The joy of seeing every newly built home is beyond words.” Maryam Nawaz reaffirmed her commitment, stating, “My team and I are determined to achieve all targets set under this program.”

Loans provision under ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’

Rural areas: Loans up to Rs1.5 million for houses up to 10 marlas, repayable in monthly instalments of Rs14,000.

Urban areas: Loans up to RS1.5 million for houses up to 5 marlas, repayable in monthly instalments of Rs14,000.

Major cities: Construction of four-story flats on government land, to be allocated through a lottery system and provided on easy instalments.

Additionally, private housing schemes offers homes ranging from 3 to 5 marlas, with the government providing a subsidy of up to Rs1 million per house.