Appellate Tribunals to wind up decisions on election petitions today

ISLAMABAD: The last date for deciding the appeals against rejection or approval of nomination papers by an appellate tribunal has been Wednesday, Jan 10 (today).

According to the election schedule revised list of candidates will be published on Jan 11 (tomorrow).

The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is January 12 (Friday) when the final list of the election candidates will also be issued.

Meanwhile, the election symbols will be allotted to candidates on Jan 13 with polls for general election set at Feb 08.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) allotted election symbols to 145 political parties across Pakistan before general election 2024 on Tuesday.

The election commission also allotted electoral symbols to 177 independent candidates contesting the general election 2024 on February 8.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) retained its electoral symbol ‘lion’ and Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) was given ‘arrow’ as its election symbol.

The ECP allotted election symbols to PTI Nazriati, PTI-P, MLJ, PPP, IPP, JUI, JI, BNP, PAP, TLP and others.

It is pertinent to mention here that on December 22, the electoral watchdog stripped Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of its electoral symbol ‘bat’ symbol in a decision on founding member Akbar S Babar’s petition challenging the intra-party elections to be in line with the rules.