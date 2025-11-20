Appian Way, Verdi Productions collaborate on 'Oz' documentary

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way, Chad A. Verdi’s Verdi Productions and Danny Strong have partnered to make “Oz,” a documentary about the making of “The Wizard of Oz.” Tom Donahue (“Mafia Spies,” “This Changes Everything”) has been tapped to direct.

“Oz,” which is currently in production, will take a behind-the-scenes look at the 1939 production that, according to the film’s description, “tested the limits of its creators,” which included director Victor Fleming and star Judy Garland. The doc will also examine how and why the film went on to become a timeless classic.

“The Wizard of Oz” remains deeply embedded in our culture, and its impact continues to resonate today,” DiCaprio says. “We’re fortunate to have the chance to tell the story, and to do it alongside Danny Strong, Chad Verdi, and the team at Verdi Productions.”

Donahue will use never-before-seen or heard footage and audio to explore how the beloved classic was forged in crisis during the height of the Hollywood studio era, and why it became and remains one of the most influential films ever made.

The movie has spawned sequels and musical productions, including the Broadway spinoff and eventual film adaptation of “Wicked.” The Warner Bros. film was made with a three-strip Technicolor 35mm motion picture camera, which at the time was state-of-the-art. A new digital version of the film screened in Las Vegas at the Sphere in August.

At Variety 120 Screening Series in August, film critic Leonard Maltin described why “The Wizard of Oz” has and continues to draw in audiences. “You have to know you’re facing utter perfection,” Maltin said. “It was a very expensive movie to make, and it shows. It was very difficult to make their investment back. And it only turned a profit through re-reissuing to theaters and then ultimately being sold to television, which is where it took root in our popular culture.”

“Oz” marks the fourth collaboration between Appian Way and Verdi Productions. Past credits include “Sleepwalker and “Carthage Must Be Destroyed.”