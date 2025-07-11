iPhone 17e, iPads, MacBooks; Apple to launch new devices in 2026

Apple is set to kick off 2026 with a slew of new devices, including the iPhone 17e, updated MacBooks, iPads, and other hardware innovations, according to a report by Bloomberg.

These upcoming releases are part of Apple’s broader strategy to sustain revenue growth and reinforce its position at the forefront of tech innovation.

iPhone 17e

The iPhone 17e is expected to launch in February 2026. It will be powered by Apple’s next-generation A19 chip and will feature a design similar to the iPhone 16e. The starting price is expected to be $599.

MacBook Lineup

Apple will refresh its MacBook Pro series with new 14-inch and 16-inch models, codenamed J714 and J716, respectively. These models will be powered by the upcoming M5 chip, promising improved performance and efficiency.

MacBook Air with M5 Chips

Two new MacBook Air models, codenamed J813 and J815, will also be equipped with the M5 chip and are expected to launch in early 2026.

iPad Air

The iPad Air will be upgraded with the M4 chip and is scheduled for release in March or April 2026, offering better performance and multitasking capabilities.

Low-Cost iPad

Apple is preparing to launch a budget-friendly iPad featuring a faster processor while retaining its current design. The update will bring enhanced performance without increasing costs.

Other Devices

New External Display: A successor to the Apple Studio Display and Pro Display XDR is expected to arrive in early 2026.

Smart Home Hub: Apple is also set to unveil its long-awaited smart home hub, which will come with enhanced Siri integration and is likely to debut in the first half of 2026.