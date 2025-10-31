Apple Intelligence-enhanced Siri to debut next year

Apple CEO Tim Cook confirms that the highly anticipated Apple Intelligence, which will enhance Siri, is scheduled for release in 2026, indicating that the company’s postponed AI plans are back on schedule. On Thursday, Cook told MSNBC that he believes the Apple Intelligence features are progressing well for a 2026 launch.

This is noteworthy because Apple previously stopped providing timelines for many of its undeveloped AI features due to repeated delays. Although “2026” isn’t an exact deadline, it suggests that the Cupertino-based tech company has finally resolved the issues with its Apple Intelligence pipeline.

The company has encountered significant hurdles in its artificial intelligence endeavors. The company not only entered the AI arena considerably later than its rivals but also introduced features at an unhurried pace.

A prominent example of these difficulties is the delayed rollout of one of its most heavily promoted Apple Intelligence features: an improved, personalized Siri.

The tech company had heavily upgraded Apple Intelligence-enhanced Siri at both WWDC 2024 and the September iPhone event that year. However, more than a year later, it has still not been launched.

The company delayed the improved Siri due to its inconsistent performance, functioning correctly only around two-thirds of the time. This issue led to considerable blame-shifting and some corporate restructuring within the company.