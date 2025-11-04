Apple App Store web interface gets major redesign

Apple has reportedly rebranded its web interface for its App Store, making it functional for people who aren’t viewing the store on Apple devices.

Previously, users could only view individual app pages on the web, often through search engines, without the ability to browse the App Store directly. While navigating to an iOS app’s store page on a MacBook would open the native App Store application, this action would lead to a dead end on non-Apple devices.

The new App Store interface lets users search apps by category and by platform; there are different sections for apps on the iPhone, iPad, Watch, and other devices. While users cannot currently download apps from the web, this functionality could be added later.

A limited number of individuals are likely to be interested in learning about iOS apps from a Microsoft device. This could be beneficial for app developers or researchers engaged with products across both the iOS and Google ecosystems.

The new design also highlights Apple’s persistent push to portray itself as a more open ecosystem. For years, governments around the world have filed complaints against Apple, blaming the company for acting as a monopoly to prevent competition. Any step Apple takes to make its products more available beyond its own ecosystem is relevant to those ongoing legal battles.