Apple's new framework lets iPhone users migrate app data to and from Android

Apple is developing a new framework called AppMigrationKit, compatible with devices running iOS 26.1 and later, as well as iPadOS and later. The framework is currently in beta and will allow developers to enclose their app’s data during the migration process between Apple and Android devices.

Interestingly, Apple notes that this framework is not intended for data migration between iOS and iPadOS, but rather exclusively to and from non-Apple devices:

According to Apple, “AppMigrationKit only supports migration to and from non-Apple platforms, such as Android. The system doesn’t use the framework for migration between iOS or iPadOS devices. The framework also has no functionality in iOS apps running in visionOS or in macOS on Apple Silicon. The framework ignores calls from Mac apps built with Mac Catalyst.”

According to the AppMigrationKit documentation, developers specify whether their apps will import, export, or both by creating an app extension that adheres to the AppMigrationExtension protocol and at least one of its subprotocols.

Then, when the user decides to set up a new device, all apps implementing AppMigrationKit will have their data included in the package. Apple notes that once the transfer is complete, the developer can also import cloud-stored data onto the target device.

Android Transfer

Apple is developing an AppMigrationKit API to complement its new “Transfer to Android” feature, initially reported in May. This feature, accessible via Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone, will present users with a splash screen detailing the transferable and non-transferable data during the one-time migration process to an Android device.

Since the feature is being developed as a two-way feature, Android will also have a similar “Transfer to iPhone” feature, as was reported in May, initially as an eSIM transfer tool.

AppMigrationKit Adoption

If you are a developer and would like to get your app ready for the upcoming migration tool, be sure to check Apple’s documentation, with details on app extensions, export and import operations, migration stats, and migration code tests.

Apple notes that the framework is currently in beta and subject to change, stating that the documentation contains preliminary information about an API or technology in development. This information is subject to change, and software implemented according to this documentation should be tested with the final operating system software.

However, the AppMigrationKit is yet to be confirmed for release alongside iOS 26.1. The indications by Apple are clear that the documentation suggests it will be launched sooner rather than later.