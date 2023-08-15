Your iPhone can kill you?

Tech giant Apple has issued a safety warning for iPhone users by asking them not to sleep while leaving it on charging.

Apple urged iPhone users to keep their phones in a well-ventilated area when using or charging them in its statement.

“Don’t sleep on a device, power adapter, or wireless charger, or place them under a blanket, pillow, or your body, when it’s connected to a power source,” Apple stated. “Keep your iPhone, the power adapter, and any wireless charger in a well-ventilated area when in use or charging.

“Take special care if you have a physical condition that affects your ability to detect heat against the body.”

A firefighter from the United Kingdom advocated Apple’s statements via TikTok post. He said that a fire will not wake humans as they can’t smell while sleeping.

He added, “It only takes three breaths, right, to knock you unconscious.”

According to him, “Lots of people have cheap or faulty phone chargers, or even genuine ones have been known start fires. If you’re able to, we advise you to charge your phone when you’re there and awake from a fire service point of view. It’s much safer.”