Apple set to launch five iPhones, what should users expect?

The iPhone 15 series is set to make its official debut on September 12, just a week away. Apple is anticipated to introduce not only the next-generation iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus but also a Pro model, accompanied by an additional top-tier device.

Apple is expected to hold a highly anticipated event on September 12, in which the phone manufacturing company will launch at least 5 new iPhones this year.

The cited source claimed that Apple is planning to introduce two models, even though they are expected to share the same specifications.

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 15 Ultra:

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is rumored to feature 6GB of RAM and offers storage options of up to 1TB. Taking things a higher level, the iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to go even further, with reports suggesting it might support 8GB of RAM and an impressive 2TB storage option.

Furthermore, the iPhone 15 Ultra model is said to come equipped with enhanced camera capabilities compared to the standard Pro model.

Although both models are expected to share most of the features, the iPhone 15 Ultra may carry a slightly higher price tag, possibly commanding an additional $100 (roughly Rs 8,000) compared to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, meanwhile the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be priced at $1,299, up from last year’s model price of $1,099.