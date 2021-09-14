Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Reuters

#AppleEvent: New iPhone and Apple Watch models Expected

Apple on Tuesday is expected to show new iPhone and Apple Watch models with slight upgrades, and analysts expect that wireless carriers will play an outsized role in the annual show as they try to entice consumers into 5G plans.

