Apple explores smart case to boost iPhone satellite communication

A new report indicates that Apple is exploring a smart case capable of significantly boosting satellite communication by integrating a larger, more advanced antenna system.

Since launching Emergency SOS via Satellite with the iPhone 14 in 2022, the company has continuously improved the technology. Now, a newly filed patent hints at a major hardware upgrade on the horizon.

Currently, the SOS feature allows users to contact emergency services by pointing their device toward a low-Earth-orbit satellite. However, because the iPhone’s internal antenna has limited surface area and power, data transmission remains restricted. Physical obstacles like buildings, trees, and terrain also make it difficult to maintain a reliable connection.

To address these limitations, Apple has patented a removable case designed to function as a phased array antenna. This technology employs multiple transmitters and receivers to electronically form and steer signal beams.

Rather than locking onto a single satellite, the case could connect to a broader constellation. This would allow the device to seamlessly shift between satellites as they move across the sky. Patent illustrations show a fold-out cover that points skyward, syncing with the iPhone via radio frequency (RF) links or near-field communication (NFC).

A Separate Purchase

A larger antenna integrated into a case would greatly increase the iPhone’s satellite data transmission capabilities and overall signal strength. It would also improve performance during orbital passes by reducing interference caused by the user’s hand.

However, unlike the iPhone’s built-in features, this external solution comes with a practical limitation: users would need to purchase the specialized case separately and actively remember to equip it before venturing into remote areas.