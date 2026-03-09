Apple exploring 3D-printed aluminum for future iPhones

There could be even more 3D-printed Apple products in the future. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the San Francisco-based company is exploring 3D-printing aluminum to make the manufacturing processes for iPhones and Watches more efficient.

According to Gurman, this innovative production technique has the potential to specifically transform how Apple manufactures its iPhone enclosures and watch casings. Apple has prior experience with 3D printing; for instance, both the Watch Ultra 3 and Series 11 incorporated partially 3D-printed titanium that was entirely recycled.

Recently, Apple used its 3D-printing process to create a titanium USB-C port for the iPhone Air, which was praised for being thinner, stronger, and more environmentally friendly.

While Apple is currently exploring only 3D-printed aluminum, it could potentially lead to a cheaper manufacturing process and lower starting prices for iPhones.

Looking at the company’s newly announced MacBook Neo, the company introduced a new manufacturing technique that reduces the amount of aluminum used, helping to achieve the $599 starting price for its latest entry-level laptop.

Gurman also reported that, like the colorful MacBook Neo, Apple plans to update its iMac with a “refreshed color palette” later this year.