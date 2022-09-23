Apple fixes iPhone camera issues, permission bugs

Apple has released the first major update of the new iOS 16 ahead of schedule as the company announced to fix the camera shaking issues and copy and paste permissions-related bugs.

The company had confirmed earlier in the week that an iOS 16 update next week, without mentioning the exact launch date, will fix permission bugs, camera shaking issues and other bugs.

Camera shake issue

It was reported earlier that the camera shake when recording video in a number of third-party apps, including TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram, according to TechCrunch.

The iOS 16 users got surprised after finding an update arriving late on Thursday afternoon which addressed the issue of the iPhone camera, which “may vibrate and cause blurry photos when shooting with some third-party apps on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.”

Apple did not give any details about the reason for camera shake issues which appears to be a software issue only and it is being fixed through an iOS update.

Permission issue

The iOS 16 users faced another problem of pop-ups asking users if the app had permission to read the data from the clipboard.

The feature is designed to protect users’ privacy, as the prompt would highlight when apps were reading the clipboard where sensitive data could be stored — even when users may not have been aware that was happening.

TikTok, for instance, was found guilty of snooping on clipboard data, as were dozens of other iOS apps. But in iOS 16, the prompt was appearing repeatedly, which became distracting and annoying, according to the report.

According to MacRumors, an Apple exec recently admitted in an email to an impacted user that the paste permissions pop-ups did not represent the intended behaviour and would soon be fixed.

He suggested the issue was not caught internally at Apple during tests, but the company acknowledged many users were having this same problem.

VoiceOver unavailability upon reboot

Also being addressed with this release is an issue where VoiceOver wasn’t available upon reboot; another where touch input was unresponsive on some older model devices (X, XR, 11); and a problem where the display appeared completely black during the device setup.

There was a hint that Apple had moved fast to address this early set of bugs when beta testers found these issues patched in the latest public beta (beta 2) release.

The iOS 16.0.2 software update is rolling out now to all iOS users. If you don’t see it yet, you can visit the Software Update section in Settings to check for the update directly.

