Apple iOS 15.4 brings new iPhone updates. Here’s the list

Apple’s latest iPhone update, iOS 15.4, brings the long-awaited Universal Control, AirTag anti-stalking alerts, a gender-neutral voice option for Siri, new emoji and other upgrades to compatible iPhones (and iPads, too, through iPadOS 15.4).

This is the fourth major update to iOS 15 and has following key features.

Universal Control

Universal Control lets you use other Apple devices as second screens, moving content seamlessly between them using only one device. This eagerly anticipated feature was initially announced as part of MacOS Monterey, but was delayed over the fall, with a new timeline pointing to “this spring.” Universal Control was part of the iOS 15.4 beta, and launched as a public beta with the Monterey OS 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4 updates.

Because Universal Control is still in beta, expect to run into some issues now and then. And note that the feature doesn’t work on every device.

Apple notes that to use Universal Control, “Both devices must be signed in to iCloud with the same Apple ID using two-factor authentication. To use wirelessly, both devices must have Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and Handoff turned on and must be within 10 meters (30 feet) of each other. [The] iPad and Mac must not be sharing a cellular and internet connection. To use over USB, you must trust your Mac on the iPad.”

Face ID

Apple has updated its Face ID feature to be usable on the iPhone 12 and newer models even while wearing a mask. Because the feature uses a smaller portion of your face to verify your identity, you’ll need to be more precise about the angle you’re holding your phone at when using Face ID.

Emoji

There are 37 new emoji in the update. These were revealed last fall, and also include a melting face, a face holding back tears, a bird’s nest, coral, a lotus, a low battery and kidney beans.

Other features

The operating system update also brings new safety-focused updates to AirTags, which have been under the spotlight after reports of the devices being used to stalk people.

The Apple iOS 15.4 update also changes the emergency call shortcut “call with five presses” from a default setting to an option, meaning the feature won’t be enabled unless you choose to allow it. The hold-and-press option for the side and volume buttons remains enabled by default.

Comments