Apple iOS 18 is set to get AI upgrade with project BlackPearl

In its latest software upgrade iOS 18, Apple’s Mail application is set for a significant AI upgrade with project BlackPearl to enhance user experience and efficiency.

Sources close to the development revealed that the Mail app will receive improvements through Apple’s new AI initiative, that will integrate Apple’s on-device Ajax LLM, improving search results by including data from Contacts, locations, and locally stored documents.

This AI initiative will also enable “Smart Replies,” allowing for AI-generated responses to emails, saving time for business professionals and customer service representatives.

Additionally, Siri and Spotlight will also make use of AI software from improved contextual understanding, incorporating, locations, calendar events, and entities like people and companies.

A new system-wide writing tools framework will allow Siri to edit text, adjusting tone upon user request.

Project BlackPearl will enable email categorization through machine learning

The Mail application is anticipated to get substantial improvements via machine learning, as part of Project BlackPearl. These enhancements will allow for the classification of emails based on the text contained within them.

White envelope icon on a blue gradient background, featuring ‘Apple Park, California 95014’ text on the envelope flap.

By analyzing the text contents of an email, machine learning software will be able to identify time-sensitive emails and classify email senders as well. People familiar with the matter told us that the software can classify emails into several pre-defined categories:

Commerce

News

Other

Promotions

Social

Transaction

The iOS 18 and macOS 15 version of Siri will also be able to summarize emails and email threads, among other things.