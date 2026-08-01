Apple iPad Air could get its first major redesign since 2020 in 2027

Apple’s iPad Air could be in line for its biggest overhaul in years, with expectations pointing to a redesigned model in early 2027 alongside a long-awaited shift to OLED display technology.

As per Mac Rumours, the iPad Air has retained the same external design since 2020, making it the longest-running design in Apple’s current tablet lineup.

Apple last refreshed the device’s enclosure with the fourth-generation iPad Air, introducing flat edges, an all-screen display and Touch ID integrated into the top button.

Since then, updates featuring the M1, M2, M3 and M4 chips have focused entirely on internal hardware without altering the device’s appearance. That could change in 2027.

Apple is expected to introduce an OLED display to the iPad Air in early 2027, with Samsung Display reportedly supplying single-stack LTPS OLED panels.

These panels are expected to sit below the tandem OLED technology used in the iPad Pro in terms of cost and brightness.

The device is also rumoured to feature Apple’s M5 chip.

The OLED transition would mark the most significant upgrade for the iPad Air in years and forms part of Apple’s broader plan to expand OLED technology across more products, including the iMac and MacBook Air.

A redesign would also follow Apple’s recent approach to major display upgrades. When the iPad Pro adopted OLED technology in 2024, Apple introduced the product’s first complete redesign since 2018, including a substantially thinner chassis.

Another product that could signal the direction of Apple’s tablet design is the upcoming iPad mini 8.

As per Mac Rumours, the device is expected by October with a redesigned chassis, an OLED display, a vibration-based speaker system that removes traditional speaker holes, and a water-resistant casing, features that would be firsts for the iPad lineup.

The iPad Air and iPad mini have shared a common design language for several years. The iPad mini adopted the iPad Air’s design in 2021 and has retained that look through the iPad mini 7.

If the iPad mini receives a new enclosure this year, the iPad Air could be the next model to adopt a similar design, much like the original iPad mini influenced the first iPad Air.

However, there are currently no specific rumours confirming an iPad Air redesign in 2027.

If Apple follows the expected design direction of the next-generation iPad mini, the iPad Air could also gain features such as a vibration-based speaker system and water resistance alongside its expected OLED display.