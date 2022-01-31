Apple iPhone 14 models to come in eSIM-only and nano-SIM options

Apple’s iPhone 14 series has been making headlines for a while now and it is speculated to debut with eSIM-only as well as nano-SIM card options, a new report said.

Separately, the first developer beta release of iOS 15.4 has suggested that Apple is developing a ‘trade-in tool’ that would look for cosmetic damage to provide users with more accurate price estimates for older devices. The tool may work by scanning an image device being exchanged.

As reported by iMore, Technology Service Director at data analytics and consulting firm GlobalData Emma Mohr-McClune has predicted that Apple would retain a nano-SIM slot option for the iPhone 14 series alongside bringing an eSIM-only option this year.

The analyst said that the iPhone maker would give telcos the choice to whether they want to stock and sell the new eSIM-only iPhone version alongside “more cellular business-friendly dual eSIM/ physical SIM support models”.

Last month, a report citing a seemingly legitimate document said that Apple had recommended major US telecom operators to prepare for eSIM-only smartphones by September. That indicated the launch of the eSIM-only iPhone 14 series.

By embracing eSIM over the traditional nano-SIM card slot, Apple would essentially enable users to have cellular connectivity on their new iPhone models without using a physical SIM card. The experience is expected to be similar to how people can get 4G or 5G connectivity on an iPad, which has already started using eSIM-only support.

The transition from the nano-SIM card slot to eSIM started in the iPhone family when Apple first introduced dual-SIM support on the iPhone XS models. The company also introduced dual-SIM support using eSIM on the iPhone 13 series last year. Moreover, the other device that Apple has in its product portfolio with eSIM support is the cellular version of its Apple Watch models that enable data and voice access on the smartwatch, without requiring a physical SIM.

