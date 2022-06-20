Apple iPhone 14 series to have LTPS, LTPO OLEDs: report

Apple is expected to launch the Apple iPhone 14 series later this year and it has now been leaked that it will feature the latest LTPS and LTPO OLEDs manufactured by BOE, Samsung and LG Display.

The news comes from market research agency Omdia (via ITHome), which recently reported that Apple’s iPhone 14 series will be equipped with the latest LTPS and LTPO OLEDs manufactured by BOE, Samsung and LG Display.

According to the report, Samsung will be the largest supplier of OLEDs for Apple this year, as it will supply the displays of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 13 for the Cupertino tech giant in 2022.

Meanwhile, LG will be supplying OLEDs for the standard iPhone 13, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max, while BOE will be only supplying the OLEDs for the standard iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 for Apple in 2022.

The report also mentions several key screen details of the iPhone 14 series. The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will be equipped with LTPS OLED panels which seem to hint that the iPhone 14 does have higher refresh rates than the previous generation, but refresh rates may not be variable as LTPO panels.

