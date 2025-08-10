iPhone 17 Keynote confirmed for September 9

Apple has finally announced its highly anticipated iPhone 17 keynote to be officially unveiled on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.



The event will be organised at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California, and is likely to showcase its upcoming products, including four new iPhone models that are iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air. Along with this, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch SE 3, and Apple Watch Ultra 3, with the largest display yet, and most probably AirPods Pro 3 and updates to Apple Intelligence features, would be presented.

By 12 p.m. Pacific on Tuesday, September 9, the Keynote presentation will conclude, sharing all the details about the new devices, including their specifications, usage, prices, and when they will be available in the market.

Pre-Orders & Release

Pre-orders for the iPhone 17 lineup will start on Friday, September 12, 2025, at 5 a.m. Pacific / 8 a.m. Eastern / 1 p.m. UK time. Apple would probably let customers select their preferred model, colour, and storage the night before. Retail release is planned for Friday, September 19, 2025, typically starting at 7 a.m. local time

Outlet Reviews

Some media outlets will share their reviews early, probably on Tuesday, September 16 or Wednesday, September 17, around 6 a.m. Pacific Time.

What to Expect from iPhone 17

The iPhone 17 keynote is expected to introduce key upgrades and enhancements across the lineup:

iPhone 17 Air: A new ultra-thin model replacing the Plus variant

A19 Pro chip in Pro models for improved AI performance

12GB RAM, vapour chamber cooling, and support for Wi-Fi

48MP telephoto lens with up to 8x optical zoom as a Camera upgrade.

Papaya orange, pale sky blue, and champagne gold would be the enhanced new colours.

Apple has also introduced smart Intelligence features in the iPhone 17 keynote which will be deeply integrated, offering smarter Siri, AI-assisted photography, and real-time translation.