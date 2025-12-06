Apple leadership shift: Top execs retire as company pivots strategy for AI race

Apple leadership’s shake-up is intensifying with two more high-profile retirements. Apple’s general counsel since 2017, Kate Adams, will retire late next year, while Lisa Jackson, Vice President for Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives, is set to leave in late January 2026.

This latest development follows other significant departures from the tech company, such as design executive Alan Dye and John Giannandrea, the latter of whom recently joined Meta.

Apple has appointed Jennifer Newstead as its new general counsel, effective March 1, 2026. Newstead, who previously served as Meta’s chief legal officer, will report directly to CEO Tim Cook. Her impressive background includes experience as a legal adviser to the U.S. Department of State and various senior government roles. In her new position, she will oversee both Legal and Government Affairs.

“She brings an extraordinary depth of experience and skill to the role,” Cook stated regarding Newstead’s appointment.

In praising the contributions of outgoing executives, Cook acknowledged Lisa Jackson’s significant impact, highlighting her role in reducing Apple’s global greenhouse gas emissions by over 60 percent since 2015. Jackson, a former EPA administrator, has led Apple’s climate and racial equity initiatives since joining the company in 2013.

These departures mark a turbulent period for Apple’s leadership. The company has seen a wave of exits recently, including Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams and key AI executives Ke Yang and Ruoming Pang, both of whom defected to Meta.

The restructuring emerges as Apple faces scrutiny for dropping behind in the AI race and grappling with antitrust lawsuits. The company recently postponed its AI-powered Siri launch, which will rely on Google’s models, signaling a strategic pivot amidst important internal changes.