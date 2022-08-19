Apple likely to release iPhone 14 on September 7

WASHINGTON: Apple is planning to unveil its iPhone 14 series at its next product reveal event on September 7, Bloomberg reported.

Traditionally, Apple hosts the big launches on a Tuesday, which is why many people expected it to be September 6 or 13. Some Apple employees were told by corporate leaders to expect a release on September 16, according to CNET.

The technology giant typically introduces its new devices in a splashy presentation from the company’s Cupertino, California, headquarters. The event is expected to give us the new iPhones, along with the Apple Watch, new iPads, new Mac computers and probably the new AirPods as well.

The iPhone 14 price will likely cost consumers an extra $100 more than the iPhone 13, as the materials used to make the device have grown more costly, a research note stated.

Ming-Chi Kuo, a tech analyst for TF International Securities in Hong Kong, predicted the new iPhone would be 15pc higher than the iPhone 13.

Rumors suggest the biggest change coming to the iPhone 14 is its camera system. The phone will also have better video-recording capabilities and longer battery life, Bloomberg reported.

According to the report, iPhone 14 will have enhanced camera technology (48-megapixel), while the Pro models will also have the innovative A16 chip as more consumers head down the Pro path.

