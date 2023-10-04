Apple MacBook pro rumor turns out to be false

A new glyph emerged showing a small rectangle positioned below the display bezel of the MacBook Pro which triggered a discussion on social media channels about a possible Dynamic Island enhancement for Macs.

Apple opted to move away from notched displays on the iPhone, choosing a more imaginative approach called Dynamic Island to hide the sensor housing. There have been speculations that Apple might consider a similar move on MacBooks in the coming future, however, it is not a clue for which the users have been waiting.

A user of X – formerly Twitter – named @IceCoolTech shared an photo hinting a glyph is demonstrating the Dynamic Island on a MacBook Pro. Although the glyph on the MacBook Pro is new but according to the Rumor Expert from Apple Insider the glyph is not showcasing Dynamic Island.

Not a single credible sources hinted about the dynamic Island Coming to Mac in the future, however, the users are optimistic that for Face ID on Mac may suspect such a change but the design does not allow for such sensors in the thin display.

The experts suggest that whatever this glyph is, it is not a MacBook with a Dynamic Island. It is potentially an updated glyph to showcase the macOS Sonoma upgrade, or it might be a mistake from Apple’s side.

It is expected that the code divers will soon delve in the IPSW – a file format used to install iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, HomePod, and most recently, macOS firmware – find the name of this new glyph, however there is strong inclination to speculate that it name could be along the line of “MacBook with Notification.”