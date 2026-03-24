Apple Maps ads expected to launch on iPhones this summer

Apple is reportedly planning to introduce advertisements into the Maps app, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. An announcement could be made as soon as this month, with the ads expected to appear on iPhones this summer.

The advertising model is likely to function similarly to those in Google Maps and Yelp, where retailers and brands can bid for visibility with specific search queries. Personally, I haven’t found the ads in Google Maps to be particularly bothersome, so I hope Apple’s implementation is just as unobtrusive.

This potential advertising revenue could significantly boost Apple’s services division, which currently generates around $100 billion annually. This segment accounts for about 25 percent of the company’s total revenue but is facing challenges from both short-term and long-term pressures, as regulators around the world are advocating for changes to App Store policies.

The concept of Apple introducing ads into its Maps application has been under discussion for some time, with speculation dating back to 2022 and becoming more prominent last year.

Given that the company already features advertisements on both the App Store and the News app, this potential expansion into Maps is not entirely unexpected. Apple has not yet confirmed this development.