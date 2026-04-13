Apple has reportedly removed South Lebanon from Apple Maps, seemingly to support the Israeli invasion. Users have noticed that most village and town labels in South Lebanon are now missing, leaving the region appearing blank.

However, according to Wired, Apple has stated that claims about villages and towns in southern Lebanon being removed from Apple Maps are inaccurate. According to the company, those locations were never included in the service in the first place. This response comes after online users accused Apple of removing them from its services during the ongoing conflict.

On X (formerly Twitter), posts show these labels gone across the south, while nearby Israel and Syria still display their place names. Google Maps, however, still shows the markers, making this discrepancy more conspicuous.

Apple has removed Lebanese village names in Southern Lebanon. As Israel invades, they are already setting the state to justify occupation. I’ve never seen something like this. pic.twitter.com/gKRcsmUjO3 — Ethan Levins 🇺🇸 (@EthanLevins2) April 12, 2026

Given the ongoing clashes between Israel and Hezbollah, erasing place names might be interpreted as a political statement. Israeli ministers have even discussed annexation up to the Litani River. This “virtual depopulation” on Job’s Mob’s map could be seen as aiding that narrative.

It’s possible that Apple’s usual software issues, particularly in the mapping department, are to blame.

However, if a flawed data update occurred at the worst possible moment, that could explain the situation. Some sources suggest that there has been a covert cyberattack targeting labels and metadata in Apple Maps.

Apple cannot claim that its maps are neutral when people rely on them for navigation, assistance, and basic situational awareness. If borders and towns begin disappearing from a major platform, the real-world consequences can become serious very quickly.

A recent blog post indicates that Apple Maps has consistently shown sparse information in parts of South Lebanon, and this lack of detail may not be a new issue. It should be relatively easy to address, raising the question of why Apple has allowed this to happen or why it has not yet been corrected.