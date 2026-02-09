Apple may debut iPhone 17e next week with MagSafe upgrade

Recent leaks from case and accessory makers have revealed that Apple is set to introduce the iPhone 17e as early as mid-February. According to Macworld, Thursday, February 19, could be a potential release date for the new phones.

Apple usually schedules its releases on Monday or Tuesday; this timing is important as it marks exactly one year since the tech giant released the iPhone 16e.

Analysts suggest that the new iPhone will likely be revealed through a press release, skipping a major launch event. This anticipation is based on Apple’s recent unveiling of a new AirTag and rumors of an early February debut for the M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pros.

The most significant update for the iPhone 17e seems to be the inclusion of MagSafe. Industry insiders confirm the device will support 25W wireless charging, addressing the iPhone 16e’s biggest criticism: its reliance on the slower 7.5W Qi standard.

However, the device visuals are expected to remain traditional. The phone will reportedly retain the classic “notch,” and a single rear camera lens, with the Dynamic Island feature likely reserved for future generations or higher-end models.

Internally, the iPhone 17e is rumored to feature Apple’s next-generation C1 modem. Furthermore, following the recent AirTag update, there is strong speculation that Apple will finally integrate a U-series ultra-wideband chip (U1 or U2) to enable Precision Finding—a feature notably absent from last year’s budget model.

This launch backs Apple’s shift toward a twice-yearly smartphone cycle, with entry-level “e” models arriving in the spring and flagship devices in the fall. Long-term rumors suggest this strategy may grow further, with the standard iPhone 18 potentially moving to a spring launch slot alongside the 18e by 2027.