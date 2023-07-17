Apple may reveal M3-powered Macs in October: Mark Gurman

After the WWDC event in June this year, Apple is working to reveal M3-power Macs in October this year, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg claimed in his report.
In the latest edition of his weekly newsletter Power On, Gurman has revealed that Apple is preparing to release a new iMac, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and 13-inch MacBook Air powered by the new M3 chipset.
The report doesn’t mention a specific timeline for the said event in October. Moreover, Apple has also not announced anything about the new M3 Mac products. Hence, the news should be taken with a pinch of salt for now.
A previous report tipped that the company is working on an iPad Pro model with 14.1-inch display. Moreover, Apple may unveil its M3 Pro processor by next year, which could be used in the purported tablet.
Another report, citing TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, suggested that Apple will use the 2nd-generation TSMC 3nm process for its M3 and A17 Bionic chips. It also mentioned that these chips will be powering the upcoming Mac computers in 2023. It also added that the M3 Pro or M3 Max processors are expected to go into production in the first half of 2024.