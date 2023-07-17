Apple may reveal M3-powered Macs in October: Mark Gurman

After the WWDC event in June this year, Apple is working to reveal M3-power Macs in October this year, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg claimed in his report.

In the latest edition of his weekly newsletter Power On, Gurman has revealed that Apple is preparing to release a new iMac, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and 13-inch MacBook Air powered by the new M3 chipset.

The report doesn’t mention a specific timeline for the said event in October. Moreover, Apple has also not announced anything about the new M3 Mac products. Hence, the news should be taken with a pinch of salt for now.

