Apple Music Replay returns with 2025 year-in-review

Apple on Tuesday announced it is introducing Apple Music Replay, in competition with Spotify’s popular Wrapped feature. Apple Music Replay offers users a look back at their year in music by spotlighting their top songs, artists, and albums they streamed.

For 2025, the feature includes additional listening habits: “Discovery,” which highlights new artists users listened to, and “Loyalty,” which spotlights artists that users have kept coming back to each year. Further, “Comebacks” highlights artists who returned to users’ listening rotation.

The Apple Music Replay dashboard is available through the Home tab of the music streaming service.

Beyond the annual Replay, users have access to monthly highlights and yearly summaries for every year they have subscribed to Apple Music. They can also access their “Replay All Time” playlist, which compiles their most-played songs since joining the service.

The dashboard also displays the user’s total listening minutes, the total number of artists they have listened to, their longest consecutive artist streak, their favorite genres, and other personalized statistics.

For artists, they will have access to new metrics such as listenership shift and year-over-year performance summaries. As in previous years, they’ll be able to see metrics like total listeners, countries, cities, and minutes.

The top songs of 2025 on Apple Music have been revealed, with ROSÉ and Bruno Mars’ collaboration “APT.” taking the number one spot. Following in second place is “Luther” by Kendrick Lamar and SZA. The third-most-streamed song is “Die With A Smile,” a collaboration between Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars. Completing the top five are Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” at fourth and Billie Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather” in fifth place.

Apple Music’s Replay arrives a week after YouTube introduced its 2025 Recaps; moreover, Amazon Music also released its own recaps the same day. The companies’ year-end features have been released earlier than Spotify’s, likely to gain an advantage in the sharing of music-related content on social media.