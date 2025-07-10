web analytics
Apple names insider Sabih Khan as COO

By Reuters
TOP NEWS

Apple on Tuesday named insider Sabih Khan as its chief operating officer, taking over from Jeff Williams, as part of a long-planned succession.

Khan, who has been with Apple for 30 years and is currently the senior vice president of operations, will take on the new role later this month, the iPhone maker said in a statement.

Before joining Apple’s procurement group in 1995, he worked as an applications development engineer and key account technical leader at GE Plastics.

Williams will continue to report to CEO Tim Cook and oversee the company’s design team and Apple Watch. The design team will report directly to Cook after Williams retires late in the year.

