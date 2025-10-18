Apple becomes official US broadcast partner for Formula 1

With the success of Apple’s original movie F1, the company extends its involvement in sports. Apple TV will now be the official broadcast partner of Formula 1 in the US for the next five years.

As F1 racing competition is the world’s most renowned and significant event, Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, said, “We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with Formula 1 and offer Apple TV subscribers in the U.S. front-row access to one of the most exciting and fastest-growing sports on the planet.”

“2026 marks a transformative new era for Formula 1, from new teams to new regulations and cars with the best drivers in the world, and we look forward to delivering premium and innovative fan-first coverage to our customers in a way that only Apple can.”

Starting with the 2026 season, Formula 1 fans can watch all practice, qualifying, Sprint sessions, and Grand Prix via the new Apple TV app. Apple also plans to promote the sport across its other platforms, including Apple News, Apple Maps, Apple Music, and Apple Fitness+.

The users will be able to watch live updates for every qualifying Sprint and race for each Grand Prix across the season, real-time leaderboards, season driver and constructor standings, live Activities, a full-fledged widget, and more from the Apple Sports app.

“This is an extremely exciting partnership for Apple and the whole of Formula 1 that will ensure we can continue to maximize our growth potential in the U.S. with the right content and creative distribution channels,” said Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1’s president and CEO.

Read More: Samsung will make 8nm chips for Hyundai cars

Apple has yet to announce the subscription price, but users will be able to access F1 TV Premium through an Apple TV subscription.

This strategic move clearly displays Apple’s ambition to significantly expand its streaming platform’s subscriber base, which currently exceeds 45 million, by offering exclusive access to a highly popular sport.