Apple pauses iOS 18, macOS 15 work to stomp bugs now

Apple has reportedly postponed the development of iOS 18, macOS 15, iPadOS 18, and other major updates that will be introduced in 2024, in order to focus on fixing bugs on the recent devices.

Apple’s milestone is expected to introduce iOS and iPadOS 18, and macOS 15, which is anticipated to be released at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024, ten months from now which seems like a long time.

However, Apple has reportedly decided to halt all work on the future operating systems (OS), in order to focus this period on fixing bugs.

As per Bloomberg reports, Apple informed the employees of the delay at the start of November and instructed the engineers to work on fixing and enhancing the performance of the recently produced items.

After identifying an excessive number of bugs during an assessment led by software lead Craig Federighi’s team, it was decided that the engineers would go on a week-long improvement sprint.

However, once the pause concludes, the engineers will resume their work on implementing new features.

Meanwhile, a delay in the development can be a problem in many cases, a week-long delay with such long development times is a prudent way to try and minimize the bugs that could end up in the final software.