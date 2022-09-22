Apple plans fix for iPhone 14 Pro camera shaking by next week

NEW YORK: Tech Giant Apple said it is working on a software update to fix an issue with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max that makes the rear camera physically shake when used with some third-party apps like Snapchat, Instagram, or TikTok.

In a statement, Apple said it is currently working on resolving the issue. “We’re aware of the issue for the camera shaking issue on iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max and a fix will be released next week,” a company spokesperson said.

In videos and posts uploaded to social media sites, some users explained the issue only occurred when using the camera with third-party platforms, including Snapchat, TikTok and Instagram. One YouTube user posted a video of the phone shaking while using TikTok. Other users on Reddit posted about similar issues.

According to the Bloomberg news agency, the issue is the result of the optical image stabilization hardware malfunctioning in some cases with third-party apps.

The new camera system on the iPhone 14 Pro, which includes a 48-megapixel sensor for the main lens for the first time, is one of the main upgrades for this year’s device.

The phone also has a software interface at the top of the device known as the Dynamic Island, which works with an updated camera cutout to show information such as map directions or AirPods status.

Apple’s fix wouldn’t be the first software update since the company released its latest mobile software, iOS 16. On launch day, users were asked to update to iOS 16.0.1 to address a problem related to activate FaceTime.

