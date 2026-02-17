Apple Podcasts to add HLS video support in major spring update

Apple is gearing up for a major overhaul of its Podcasts app, which will now integrate support for the company’s advanced HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) video technology. This significant update marks a departure from the app’s previous capabilities, which were limited to streaming video content in formats such as MOV, MP4, and M4V.

This upgrade offers several benefits for users, including seamless switching between watching and listening, a full horizontal display option, and the ability to download both video and audio streams for offline use.

The older RSS-based streaming method didn’t support downloads, though RSS remains an available distribution option. HLS introduces additional features such as picture-in-picture for multitasking on devices like the iPad.

Additionally, the app will automatically optimize picture quality for smooth playback across different network conditions, including Wi-Fi and cellular.

The highly anticipated update is set to roll out across a wide range of platforms, including iOS, iPadOS, visionOS, and web browsers. Currently in its beta phase, this update promises to bring an array of new features and enhancements, with a major release scheduled for this spring, coinciding with the launch of the upcoming 26.4 operating systems.