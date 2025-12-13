Apple releases iOS 26.2 to fix 'Liquid Glass' transparency issues

Apple to release iOS 26.2 with another tool to dial down the transparency of its controversial “Liquid Glass” design. With this update, users can now manage the opaqueness of the Lock Screen’s clock. This follows an earlier update that added opacity sliders for system-wide elements after users whined the new look made their devices quite hard to read.

The Liquid Glass design, launched with iOS 26, turns buttons and notifications semi-transparent to mimic optical glass, a move potentially preparing for future AI smart glasses. However, the design received assorted reviews for interfering with readability.

These tweaks suggest Apple believes the design flaws. Notably, the executive behind the makeover, Alan Dye, recently left for Meta. He has been replaced by longtime designer Stephen Lemay, whose experience in interaction design is well-suited to refining the user experience.

Beyond design fixes, iOS 26.2 brings several functional updates:

AirDrop: Users can now generate codes to share files with non-contacts, granting them “known” status for 30 days, ideal for workplace sharing.

Apps: Reminders now supports alarms, Apple News gains a “Following” tab, and Apple Music adds offline lyrics. The Podcasts app introduces AI-generated chapters and show linking.

Health: Apple Watch owners will now receive a “Sleep Score” based on sleep quality and goals.

Critically, Apple also released important security updates across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch to patch vulnerabilities used in an active hacking campaign.