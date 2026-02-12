Apple releases iOS 26.3, makes switching to Android easier than ever

Apple has officially released iOS 26.3 to the public following a brief beta testing period that took place during the recent holiday season. While this update is lighter on features compared to the more robust iOS 26.2 release, it introduces a significant enhancement in cross-platform interoperability.

The highlight of this update is a new, streamlined tool designed to assist users in switching to Google’s ecosystem. Following an agreement between the two tech giants, iOS 26.3 adds a “Transfer to Android” option within the Settings app. By simply placing an iPhone next to a compatible Android device, users can initiate a direct transfer of apps, photos, messages, and even their phone number.

However, it’s important to note that the migration is not complete; Apple has confirmed that Health data, Bluetooth pairings, and protected content cannot be transferred using this method.

For users with the latest hardware, iOS 26.3 utilizes Apple’s custom silicon. iPhones equipped with C1 and C1X modems now support a feature that obfuscates precise location data from network carriers. Apple indicates that while carrier support for this feature is currently limited, it is expected to grow.

One feature notably absent from the final release is notification forwarding for third-party wearables. Beta versions suggested that Apple was testing a feature allowing non-Apple watches to mirror iPhone notifications. This move would have disabled connectivity with the Apple Watch, but the functionality did not make it into the final public version.

How to Update

Users can install the update immediately by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update. For those with Automatic Updates enabled, the software will install overnight when the device is charging.