Apple releases Watch Series 7, here’s all you wanna know about it

Apple has revealed Series 7 of Apple Watch featuring a larger, more advanced display, the company says.

“A refined design with enhanced durability, faster charging, new aluminum case colors, and watchOS 8,” said the press release by the company.

The watch features a “reengineered Always-On Retina display” with relatively more screen area and thinner borders than its previous experiences.

Apple Watch Series 7 is said to offer greater readability and ease of use, plus two unique watch faces — Contour and Modular Duo — designed specifically for the new device.

The device with its new larger display, is “now complemented by 33 percent faster charging” as well.

The company says it is the first Apple Watch to have an IP6X certification for resistance to dust, and maintains a WR50 water resistance rating.

For health lovers and workout enthusiasts, this has tools including an electrical heart sensor and ECG app. and a Blood Oxygen sensor and app.

“Apple Watch Series 7 delivers significant improvements — from our largest and most advanced display, to enhanced durability and faster charging — making the world’s best smartwatch better than ever before,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer.

“Powered by watchOS 8, Apple Watch brings useful new capabilities to help customers stay connected, track activity and workouts, and better understand their overall health and wellness.”

It has 20 per cent more screen area and thinner borders at just 1.7 mm — 40 percent smaller than those on Apple Watch Series 6. It is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes.

While the wrist is down, the Always-On Retina display is up to 70 percent brighter indoors than that of Apple Watch Series 6, making it easier to see the watch face without having to lift the wrist or wake the display, said the company.

Additionally, it offers two larger font sizes, and a new QWERTY keyboard that can be tapped or swiped with QuickPath — allowing users to slide a finger to type — and utilizes on-device machine learning to anticipate the next word based on the context, making text entry easier and faster.

Most Durable Apple Watch Ever

Series 7 offers redesigned front crystal with a stronger geometry that is over 50 pc thicker than that of Apple Watch Series 6. It makes it more crack-resistant without compromising optical clarity.

It is also certified IP6X dust-resistant, making it more durable in environments like the beach or the desert, while still maintaining excellent swimming performance with a water resistance rating of WR50.

Faster Charging

The new watch provides all-day 18-hour battery life on a single charge, and 33 percent faster charging compared with Apple Watch Series 6, through a new charging architecture and Magnetic Fast Charger USB-C Cable.

watchOS 8

watchOS 8 debuts additional watch faces designed specially for the larger display on Apple Watch Series 7. The new Contour face takes the dial right to the edge of the display and fluidly animates throughout the day, emphasizing the current hour. The new Modular Duo face leverages the extra screen area with two large, data-rich center complications.