Apple reportedly planning to turn Siri into AI chatbot in iOS 27

Apple has lagged behind the competition in terms of built-in AI features on iPhones for the past few years, but the company finally appears poised to change this by the end of 2026.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported this week that Apple is planning a major overhaul for Siri in iOS 27, which is likely to launch in September alongside the iPhone 18, based on past release patterns.

With this update, Siri will finally receive its long-awaited AI transformation, evolving into a chatbot interface similar to ChatGPT. Apple is expected to announce this at WWDC in June and will deeply integrate the new AI-powered Siri into iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

According to Gurman, users will be able to ask Siri to search the internet, generate AI images, analyze files, and utilize personal information—such as calendar entries and text messages—to complete tasks within a new chatbot interface.

The new AI features will also be integrated into the Music, Podcasts, and Mail apps, although it remains unclear whether users will have the option to disable them.

Apple’s AI-powered Siri project, reportedly facing delays, is now expected to launch in late 2026. This timeline places Apple behind competitors like Google and Samsung, which have already rolled out similar features on their mobile devices. Notably, reports suggest that the new AI Siri will be powered by Google’s Gemini technology.

When the AI-powered Siri finally launches, Apple will face steep competition, as Google, OpenAI, xAI, and Meta have been operating in this space for years. However, Apple remains the most popular mobile brand in the world, which gives it a significant advantage over its rivals.