Apple taking applications for free iPhone 14 Pro

Apple is now taking applications for free iPhone 14 Pro but with a catch. But you’ll need to be quick as applications close on October 31.

You will also need to meet a bunch of eligibility criteria. Here’s all you need to know about eligibility and other criteria of the offer.

Apple’s Hackable iPhone 14 Pro

As part of Apple’s claim that the iPhone is “the world’s most secure consumer mobile device,” it created the Apple Security Research Device Program. This acknowledges that the security protections in place make it hard for security researchers to get started when looking for iOS vulnerabilities that malicious actors could exploit.

The Apple SRD is a custom iPhone 14 Pro that enables researchers to look for ways to hack iOS without having to bypass those built-in security features. What this means is that this particular iPhone 14 Pro is fully hackable by those with the requisite skills to find new iOS vulnerabilities.

Eligibility Criteria For The Apple Security Research Device Program

Such a device is a valuable item, especially if it were to fall into the wrong hands. So, you won’t be surprised to learn there are strict guidelines regarding usage, as well as who is eligible to apply for a 12-month free iPhone 14 Pro loaner.

When it comes to eligibility, applicants must already have had success when it comes to vulnerability research. This success can be on Apple platforms or other operating systems such as Android, for example. You can’t have been employed by Apple within the previous 12 months or be a current employee. Finally, there’s a list of countries which Apple will accept applications from, and you will need to be “the legal age of majority” for your country, which usually means 18 or above.

As far as usage goes, the hackable iPhone can only be used in a controlled security research setting. Personal use is forbidden, as is it being used as a daily carry device. Indeed, the agreement that you need to sign will demand that the phone stays on the premises of the applicant at all times. All vulnerabilities must also be reported to both Apple and any third party if it relates to such code, promptly.

How To Apply For A Free iPhone 14 Pro

So, if you meet all of these criteria, you can apply for a free iPhone 14 Pro here. But you’ll need to do so before October 31, and there’s no guarantee you will be successful. Apple vets all applicants thoroughly, and only a limited number of SRDs are available. If you are approved, though, the device remains the property of Apple and is provided on a renewable 12-month loan basis.