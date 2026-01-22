Apple targets ChatGPT dominance with ad-free, integrated AI in iOS 20

Apple’s old-fashioned voice assistant, Siri, is blending in with AI—a transformation that has been brewing for some time. Now we have more details, courtesy of a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, stating that Siri’s new version, codenamed Campos, will utilize a fine-tuned Google Gemini for its intelligence.

However, the greater significance lies in the extent of its integration across the entire iPhone experience and the features it will introduce that mirror those found in rivals like Gemini and OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

According to Gurman, Apple insiders consider the “central feature” that Tim Cook will reveal at WWDC 2026 to be “a chat-like feel and the back-and-forth conversational abilities of OpenAI’s ChatGPT or Google’s Gemini.”

If the information proves accurate and Apple unveils this technology in June with a release planned for September, all iPhone, iPad, and Mac users will be able to upgrade to a ChatGPT-like feature simply by pressing a button or saying the magic word “Siri.” Users will gain access to everything they could previously do on the ChatGPT app right at their fingertips.

Additionally, OpenAI (and Google, for that matter) should note that Apple likely will not include ads, unlike the free version of ChatGPT, which plans to introduce advertisements. Apple’s business model has consistently focused on selling luxury hardware while minimizing software disruptions.

What would a ChatGPT-like Siri mean?

The implications for the AI industry could be revolutionary if this scenario unfolds. Here is the central argument: The iPhone has surpassed Samsung as the world’s bestselling smartphone. If iOS integrates a comprehensive chatbot offering full ChatGPT functionality—friendly, knowledgeable, and conversational—a critical question emerges: Why would any of the estimated 67 million daily active ChatGPT users tolerate the inconvenience of opening a separate app?