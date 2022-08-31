Apple to donate to Pakistan flood relief efforts

Apple Chief Tim Cook announced that the company would donate to relief and recovery efforts following the devastating floods in Pakistan.

Cook took to Twitter to confirm the donation.

“The floods in Pakistan and surrounding areas are devastating humanitarian disasters. Our thoughts are with those that have lost loved ones, the many displaced families, and all those affected,” he tweeted.

The floods in Pakistan and surrounding areas are devastating humanitarian disasters. Our thoughts are with those that have lost loved ones, the many displaced families, and all those affected. Apple will donate to relief and recovery efforts on the ground. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 31, 2022

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal also thanked Cook for his support, urged G-7, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OCED) and Fortune 100 to help Pakistan fight this catastrophe.

“Thanks for the support. Pakistan with the lowest carbon emission is facing the brunt of global warming with 33 million people displaced for no fault,” wrote Iqbal.

Thanks for the support. Pakistan with lowest carbon emission is facing brunt of global warming with 33 million people displaced for no fault of its. G-7, OECD & Fortune100 must realise their responsibility & help in fighting the calamity. @tim_cook @OECDdev @FortuneMagazine https://t.co/6yAPLdDblN — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) August 31, 2022

The unusually strong monsoon rains have left a trail of deadly havoc across Pakistan as the death toll in the country crossed the 1200 mark, with over 70 per cent of the country inundated, ready crops spread across hundreds of thousands of acres destroyed,.

Hundreds of thousands of displaced people are in urgent need of shelter, food and clean water, with the threat of more flooding hitting parts of country in coming days, especially Sindh.

