Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Reuters

Apple to hike App Store prices in several countries from Oct

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Monday that prices of apps and in-app purchases on its App Store would increase in several countries including Japan, Malaysia and all territories that use the euro currency, from next month.

The new prices, excluding auto-renewable subscriptions, will be effective as early as Oct. 5, Apple said in a blog post.

The company added that these changes would also reflect new regulations for Apple in Vietnam to collect and remit applicable taxes, including value-added tax (VAT) and corporate income tax (CIT) at 5% rates.

