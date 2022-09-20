Apple to hike App Store prices in several countries from Oct

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Monday that prices of apps and in-app purchases on its App Store would increase in several countries including Japan, Malaysia and all territories that use the euro currency, from next month.

The new prices, excluding auto-renewable subscriptions, will be effective as early as Oct. 5, Apple said in a blog post.

Also Read: Apple confirms device activation issues on iPhone 14 series

The company added that these changes would also reflect new regulations for Apple in Vietnam to collect and remit applicable taxes, including value-added tax (VAT) and corporate income tax (CIT) at 5% rates.

Comments