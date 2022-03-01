Apple to launch a device with 20-inch foldable display?

According to Bloomberg’s Power On newsletter, Apple might be working on a device with a 20-inch foldable display, which has been described as an “iPad / MacBook hybrid” by Apple tracker Mark Gurman.

Ross Young, the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultant said that Apple has been exploring the possibility of a device with a foldable display of the sort. Young had brought attention to Apple’s supposed plans to develop a device with a large, folding screen last week, and Gurman has seconded that rumour.

The device will have a dual-screen display that omits a physical keyboard and trackpad — navigating and typing on the device will be entirely touchscreen-based, Gurman claims. Gurman and Young both claim that the device with a foldable display would be launched in 2026.

