Apple TV app adds Google Cast support for Android users

Apple TV is now enabling Android users to watch content on the big screen more easily. On Monday, the company announced that the Apple TV app for Android has gained Google Cast support, allowing users to directly stream video and audio to their televisions.

The tech giant’s adoption of Google Cast indicates its intent to make Apple TV a more competitive streaming service, especially as the market experiences increased consolidation. Netflix and Paramount are reportedly battling to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, while Disney is preparing to merge Hulu into its own streaming app.

This new feature comes shortly after Netflix discreetly removed support for Google Cast in its own app, a move that frustrated many subscribers. Apple’s support for Google Cast could potentially attract Android users who are unhappy with Netflix’s decision and may choose to spend their streaming dollars elsewhere.

While Apple TV’s lineup of original content is smaller than that of other streaming services, it includes several popular shows and films, such as Severance, Pluribus, The Studio, The Morning Show, Slow Horses, and the recent summer blockbuster F1.

For sports, Apple TV offers live-streamed “Friday Night Baseball” doubleheaders, as well as Major League Soccer matches and Formula 1 races in the U.S.

To stream content to a home TV, users must first download and install the Apple TV app from Google Play onto their compatible device (smartphone, tablet, or foldable). Once installed, they can initiate casting by tapping the Cast icon located in the top right corner of the app.