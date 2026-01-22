Apple working on AirTag-sized camera gadget for your clothes

According to a report published Wednesday by The Information, Apple may be building a new smart wearable gadget. The report expects this item to be a pin that users can clip to their clothing, featuring two cameras and three microphones.

If this rumored gadget hits the market, it will show that the business of smart hardware is getting much tougher. This news follows comments made by Chris Lehane, OpenAI’s Chief Global Affairs Officer, during a meeting in Davos on Monday.

He mentioned that OpenAI is likely to announce its long-awaited first smart device in the second half of this year, with other reports suggesting that it may be a pair of earbuds.

Apple is reportedly building a new gadget, described as a “thin, flat, circular disc with an aluminum-and-glass shell.” Engineers are aiming for a size similar to an AirTag, though “only slightly thicker.” The device is expected to have two cameras (standard and wide-angle), a physical button, a speaker, and a Fitbit-style charging strip on the back.

The company may be speeding up the product’s creation to compete with OpenAI. Rumors suggest a possible 2027 release with a starting goal of 20 million units. TechCrunch has asked Apple for more details.

The question remains whether regular people will want this kind of gadget. For instance, Humane AI, a startup started by two former Apple workers, tried a similar product—a smart pin fitted with a camera and built-in microphones. However, the device failed to get popular after its release, ultimately forcing the company to shut down and sell its business to HP within two years of the launch.