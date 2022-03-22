Apple’s 11 services resume after facing outages for hours

Many Apple services including the Apple App store and iMusic experienced outages for some time on early Monday afternoon.

According to Apple’s system status update the services that faced outages included, iMessage, Apple Maps services, iCloud Mail, iCloud Keychain, the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, and Podcasts.

All services were resumed at around 3:45 PM ET and Apple said the problems have been resolved. The company has not responded to a request for comment about what might have caused the outages.

However, the company has responded to some users who took to social media platforms the voice their worries.

‘Apparently iMessage is down cause nobody can send media.. apple? what’s going on,’ wrote one user.

Another user said ‘I’m going to assume that the server for Apple Maps went down because I’m steady trying to put in the address for my next on-site and it’s saying that the server can’t be reached.’

Most reports of outages were received from big cities like London, Manchester and Nottingham, New York and Los Angeles.

