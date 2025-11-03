Apple's Gemini-powered Siri Still on track for 2026 launch

Apple plans to launch its updated Siri around March next year, alongside a new smart home display with speaker and wall-mount options. Additionally, a new Apple TV and HomePod mini, set for release soon, will highlight next year’s Siri and Apple Intelligence features. The revamped Siri is expected to incorporate elements from Google’s Gemini and feature an AI-driven web search.

In his “Power On” newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman on Sunday provided an update on the status of Apple Intelligence and its plans in 2026. Gurman cautioned, “There’s no guarantee users will accept it, that it will function smoothly, or that it can repair years of damage to the Siri brand.”

The company reportedly pays Google to develop a custom Gemini-based model that runs on its Private Cloud Compute servers to support Siri. Gurman explained that this doesn’t mean Siri will include Google services or Gemini features directly.

Instead, Siri will be powered by a Gemini model in the background, allowing it to provide users with expected features within an Apple interface.

During its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June, Apple will preview iOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, and other operating systems. The updates will apparently concentrate on prominent updates to Apple Intelligence and the company’s broader AI strategy.

The launch of Apple Intelligence in China continues to face challenges due to regulatory hurdles, despite collaborations with Chinese firms. This has resulted in the launch becoming a “rolling target,” indicating ongoing delays and an uncertain release date for the company.